Main News Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier

Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier

Football news Today, 16:49
Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier

In the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Scottish club "Rangers" defeated Swiss club "Servette" with a score of 2-1. The match took place in Glasgow, Scotland, at the "Ibrox" stadium.

James Tavernier opened the scoring in the early stages of the match with a penalty kick. Cyril Dessers increased the host's lead in the 15th minute. Christian Bedía narrowed the gap in the score for the visitors with a penalty kick toward the end of the first half. In the 59th minute, Servette was reduced to ten men due to the dismissal of David Douline.

The second leg match between "Servette" and "Rangers" will take place on August 15th. The match will be played in Geneva at the "Stade de Genève" stadium.

"Rangers" Scotland - "Servette" Switzerland - 2:1 (2:1, 0:0)
Goals: 1:0 - 6, penalty, Tavernier, 2:0 - 15, Dessers, 2:1 - 44, penalty, Bedía.

"Rangers": Lundstram, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Jack (Zungu, 77), Raskin (Wright, 89), Kentwell, Dessers (Hagi, 89), Lammers (Dowell, 78), Danilo (Sima, 66).

"Servette": Beron, Mace, Vouilloz, Ruegg, Severin, Masika, Kutesa, Diallo, Koné, Gimenéno, Fofana (Lélé Diba, 64), Bedía (Rodellen, 79).

Yellow cards: Douline (13), Kentwell (50), Souttar (57).

Red card: Douline (59).

