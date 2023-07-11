RU RU
Qarabag from Azerbaijan won the Champions League qualifying round match

Football news Today, 14:48
Qarabag from Azerbaijan won the Champions League qualifying round match

В the first leg of the UEFA Champions League season-2023/2024 first qualifying round, Azerbaijan's Qarabağ defeated Lincoln from Gibraltar with a score of 2-1. The match took place at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

In the middle of the first half, Kike Gómez opened the scoring with an assist from Ibrahima Ayew. In the 58th minute, Redan Didi equalized for Lincoln with an assist from Abdellah Zubir. The victory for the Azerbaijani club came in the 90th minute with a goal from Yassine Benzia, who was assisted by Gara Garayev.

The second leg between Qarabağ and Lincoln will take place on July 19 in Baku, Azerbaijan, at the Olympic Stadium.

Lincoln (Gibraltar) 1-2 Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) (1-0)
Goals: Gómez 25' - 1-0, Didi 58' - 1-1, Benzia 90' - 1-2

Lincoln: Colling, Ayew, Sergeant, Lopes, Nano, Yahaya, Britto (Casharó 64'), Mandy (Aguilera 55'), Walker (Jimenez 64'), Gómez, Rico (Juanfri 73').

Qarabağ: Magomedaliyev, Vešović, Mustafazadə, Rentería, Jafarguliyev, Júlio Romão, Yankovich (Garayev 87'), Ahundzade (Benzia 61'), Andrade (Djakabi 87'), Zubir, Didi (Keïta 61').

