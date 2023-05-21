PSV managed to avoid defeat in the match, despite trailing 1-3

In the 33rd round of the Dutch championship, PSV played a draw against "Heerenveen" with a score of 3-3 at their home stadium.

Ibrahim Sangaré opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but Milan van Ewijk equalized for Heerenveen in the 33rd minute. Antoine Colassin put the visitors ahead just before halftime. In the 58th minute, Colassin extended Heerenveen's lead with his second goal of the match. Lukas de Jong reduced the deficit for PSV in the 79th minute. In the closing stages of the match, PSV avoided defeat as Javier Simons scored from a penalty kick.

With 72 points, PSV occupies the second position in the Eredivisie standings. Heerenveen is in eighth place with 43 points.

PSV - Heerenveen - 3:3 (1:2)

Goals: Sangaré, 14 - 1:0, van Ewijk, 33 - 1:1, Colassin, 45 - 1:2, Colassin, 58 - 1:3, de Jong, 79 - 2:3, Simons, 86 (penalty) - 3:3

