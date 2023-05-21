"Ajax" secured a convincing victory in an Eredivisie match

In the 33rd round of the Dutch championship, "Ajax" secured a victory over "Utrecht" with a score of 3-1.

Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, and Davy Klaassen scored goals for the Amsterdam club, while Anastasios Douvikas scored for the visitors.

With 69 points, "Ajax" currently occupies the third position in the Eredivisie table, while "Utrecht" sits in seventh place with 51 points.

"Ajax" - "Utrecht" - 3:1 (1:0)

Goals: Bergwijn, 20 - 1:0, Douvikas, 49 - 1:1, Brobbey, 68 - 2:1, Klaassen, 90+3 - 3:1

“Ajax”: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Timber, Haller, Wijndal (Klaassen, 67), Alvarez, Taylor, Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey (Godts, 83).