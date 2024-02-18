PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, February 20, the matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will continue. On this day, two matches will take place, one of which will be the encounter between the runner-up of the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven, and the runner-up of Germany, Borussia Dortmund.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund what to know about the match?

PSV Eindhoven found themselves in a relatively manageable group, where their main opponent was London's Arsenal. However, Lans and Sevilla managed to put up a fight against the Dutch club. In their quartet, the "Peasants" secured two victories and played to three draws. The nine points amassed were sufficient for the team to progress to the playoffs.

Borussia Dortmund faced the toughest group in the tournament. PSG, Milan, and Newcastle were part of their quartet. Despite incredible matches and results in the group stage, the German club managed to secure three wins and two draws. A single defeat against the champions of France in the first match did not hinder the team from collecting eleven points and advancing as group winners.

The head-to-head statistics between these teams amount to just three matches. They met twice in the group stage of the 2001/02 Champions League season, with one match ending in favor of the Germans (3-1), while the second ended in a draw (1-1). The last time the teams met was in a friendly match in the winter of 2017, with Borussia Dortmund emerging victorious once again (4-1).

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund when and where the match will take place

The first leg between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund will take place at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. The referee will kick off the match at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: