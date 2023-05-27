PSG named the main candidate for the coaching job

According to journalists from Le Parisien, Luis Enrique will take over as coach of PSG in the summer.

The Spanish coach has also received offers from other clubs, such as Napoli, but the French club is determined to invite this specialist.

The source writes that the club also understands that Neymar and Lionel Messi, who played under Luis Enrique, are likely to leave the club in the summer.

Recall that lately Luis Enrique worked for the Spanish national team.