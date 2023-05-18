PSG has entered the race to sign the defender from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain has become another contender for the defender from Napoli and the South Korean national team, Kim Min-Jae, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, the French club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Kim's performance has impressed the sporting advisor to Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Campos.

It was previously reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in Kim.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Kim has played 43 matches in all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Inter Milan will receive a significant reinforcement for the Champions League final.