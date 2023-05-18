"Inter" is set to receive a significant boost for the Champions League final

Defender Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan may make an appearance in the Champions League final.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the key player for the Milan club is nearing full recovery from his injury.

It is worth noting that the final match of the tournament will take place on June 10th in Istanbul, where Inter will face Manchester City.

Škriniar has been sidelined for the past three months due to a back injury.

This season, he has played in 32 matches for Inter across all competitions.