Manchester City has announced the squad for the Champions League final

The press office of Manchester City has published the squad list for the Champions League final against Inter.

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis.

Midfielders: Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Maximo Perrone, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer.

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez.

The match between Manchester City and Inter will take place tomorrow, June 10, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The kickoff is scheduled for 22:00 Kiev time.