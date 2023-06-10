In the final match of the UEFA Champions League, "Manchester City" defeated "Inter" with a score of 1-0 and became the champions of the tournament.

The only goal was scored by Rodri in the middle of the second half.

"Manchester City" won the Champions League for the first time in their history.

"Manchester City" (England) - "Inter" (Italy) - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Rodri, 68 - 1:0

“Manchester City”: Ederson, Ake, Ruben Dias, Akandji, Stones (Walker, 82), Gundogan, De Bruyne (Foden, 36), Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Haaland.

“Inter”: Onana, Dumfries (Bellanova, 76), Darmian (D'Ambrosio, 84), Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens, 76), Dimarco, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Mkhitaryan, 84), Barella, Dzeko (Lukaku, 57), Martinez.