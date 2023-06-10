Guardiola is the sixth coach to win the Champions League with two clubs

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, has become the sixth coach in history to win the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs. In the final of the 2022/2023 Champions League season, Manchester City, under the guidance of the Spanish coach, defeated Inter Milan with a score of 1-0 and claimed the trophy.

Guardiola had previously won the Champions League twice with Barcelona. He now joins the elite group of coaches who have achieved this feat.

The other coaches who have won the Champions League with two clubs are Ernst Happel (Feyenoord and Hamburg), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich), Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid and Bayern Munich), Jose Mourinho (Porto and Inter Milan), and Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan and Real Madrid).