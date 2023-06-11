Guardiola spoke out about winning the Champions League

Manchester City won the Champions League final for the first time in history.

After the match against Inter (1-0), the head coach of the English team Josep Guardiola shared his impressions.

"I'm tired, but satisfied and calm. It was not easy. Sometimes you have to have luck. We could have lost, but we deserved this victory.

We didn't play our best match. Our team has progressed since the World Cup, but we are far from playing perfect.

I'm not thinking about the new season. Now I need to rest," Guardiola said in an interview after the match for BT Sport.