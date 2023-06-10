Inzaghi knows how Inter will stop Holand

On the eve of the Champions League final, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi expressed his thoughts on Erling Holand, Manchester City's leading scorer.

"We understand how strong he is. We are prepared to stop him. The whole Inter team is preparing to play at the highest level to stop Holande. We will try not to let them show their full strength. Our opponent is equally strong attacking and defending, but we will play our game," the coach told Sky Sport Italia.

Recall that the final game will be held today, June 10.

The start of the meeting is scheduled for 22:00 Kyiv time.