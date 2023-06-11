Barcelona congratulated Guardiola on winning the Champions League

Josep Guardiola led Manchester City to their first Champions League title in the club's history.

Yesterday, the Citizens beat Inter 1-0.

Barcelona reacted to the success of their former coach.

They published a picture of Guardiola with the Champions League trophy, signed it with the words: "Champion once - champion forever.

It is interesting that in the season 2008/2009 Guardiola won the treble with Barcelona, this season he repeated the success with Man City.