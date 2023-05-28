PSG coach praised Messi's play this season

PSG coach Christophe Galtier praised Lionel Messi's performance this season.

According to the coach, the Argentine has looked better than last season.

"I think Lionel had a very good season. Of course, people always expect more, but he played much better than in his first season," he said.

As a reminder, PSG clinched the French championship title ahead of schedule yesterday.

By the way, the Argentine's contract expires in the summer and he can leave the club.