RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Birmingham fans clashed with stewards after the team's relegation to League One

Birmingham fans clashed with stewards after the team's relegation to League One

Football news Today, 15:02
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Birmingham fans clashed with stewards after the team's relegation to League One Photo: dailymail.co.uk/ Author unknown

Birmingham fans stormed onto the pitch at St. Andrew's stadium and clashed with stewards upon learning that the club was relegated from the Championship, despite a victory over Norwich on the final day of the season.

After Plymouth defeated Hull, it became clear that Birmingham was dropping out of the second tier of English football. Dissatisfaction among fans had been growing throughout the season, and they expressed their emotions by invading the pitch after the match. This catastrophic end to the season means the club is dropping into the third division of English football for the first time since 1994/95.

Interestingly, at the beginning of the season, Birmingham showed promising results, occupying fifth place in the table. However, after the dismissal of manager John Yustas and a series of failures under various interim coaches (including Wayne Rooney), the club began to decline. Gary Rowett, who returned to the club in March, couldn't change the situation, and Birmingham plummeted into League 1 for the first time in almost thirty years.

Related teams and leagues
Birmingham Norwich Championship England
Popular news
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Today, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins