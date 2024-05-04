Birmingham fans clashed with stewards after the team's relegation to League One

Birmingham fans stormed onto the pitch at St. Andrew's stadium and clashed with stewards upon learning that the club was relegated from the Championship, despite a victory over Norwich on the final day of the season.

Birmingham City menang atas Norwich City di kandang, namun hasil ini tak mengubah nasib Blues degradasi ke League One.



Suporter Norwich tak menahan diri untuk nge-chant ke mereka yang turun ke lapangan 😂pic.twitter.com/qTe7RAl9z7 — MEDIO CLUB ID (@medioclubID) May 4, 2024

After Plymouth defeated Hull, it became clear that Birmingham was dropping out of the second tier of English football. Dissatisfaction among fans had been growing throughout the season, and they expressed their emotions by invading the pitch after the match. This catastrophic end to the season means the club is dropping into the third division of English football for the first time since 1994/95.

Interestingly, at the beginning of the season, Birmingham showed promising results, occupying fifth place in the table. However, after the dismissal of manager John Yustas and a series of failures under various interim coaches (including Wayne Rooney), the club began to decline. Gary Rowett, who returned to the club in March, couldn't change the situation, and Birmingham plummeted into League 1 for the first time in almost thirty years.