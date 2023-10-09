PSG coach had a row with a journalist

PSG head coach Luis Enrique harshly responded to a journalist who spoke with him after the match with Rennes (3:1) in the French Championship.

In particular, the media employee asked the coach to name the problematic aspects of his team’s performance in the winning match. A seemingly simple question infuriated the Spanish coach.

"You always focus only on the negative. It annoys me. It's the same in every interview. You are the most unpleasant person in the history of world football. One time we won 4-1 and you said we didn't deserve to win. Football has many aspects. Usually All young people are aware of this, but you are an exception. You ask questions, and that’s what I think,” Enrique quoted Mundo Deportivo as saying.

Let us remind you that after eight rounds of the French championship, PSG scored 15 points. At the moment, Luis Enrique's team occupy third place in the standings.

Last week, the Parisians weakly lost to the English “Newcastle” in the Champions League with a score of 1:4.