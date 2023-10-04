PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC

In Group F of the second round of the Champions League, Borussia faced Milan, while Newcastle played at home against PSG. For "the Magpies," this was the first home match in the Champions League in 20 years.

Borussia Dortmund - Milan 0:0

Borussia had more possession of the ball in the first half, while Milan looked for opportunities on the counterattack. The Italian team had a slight edge in the first half, but none of the chances resulted in goals. A goalless draw at halftime seemed entirely justified.

The situation did not change significantly in the second half. Borussia still had more ball possession, but it was only in the last ten minutes that both teams started to create real scoring opportunities. However, none of them managed to find the back of the net.

A goalless draw at Signal Iduna Park. Both teams earn one point each. It's the first point for "the Bumblebees" and the second for Milan.

Newcastle - PSG 4:1

"The Magpies" returned to the Champions League after a 20-year absence. Today, they played their first home match in this competition in that time. The stadium had an incredible atmosphere, and Newcastle could feel it. On the 17th minute, Almiron put the hosts in the lead. PSG had more possession, but "the Magpies" were much sharper and doubled their lead before the end of the first half. Den Burn scored on the 39th minute.

Immediately after the break, Newcastle scored their third goal. Sean Longstaff found the net from Kirian Trippier's assist. PSG responded with a goal six minutes later when defender Lucas Hernandez revived some intrigue in the match. However, Newcastle didn't allow the Parisians to create more significant threats. And in the last minutes, Fabian Cher put an end to the match, scoring the fourth goal against PSG.

Newcastle secures its first victory in the Champions League in 20 years, defeating PSG 3-1.