RU RU NG NG
Main News PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC

PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC

Football news Today, 17:00
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC Photo: nufc.co.uk / Author unknown

In Group F of the second round of the Champions League, Borussia faced Milan, while Newcastle played at home against PSG. For "the Magpies," this was the first home match in the Champions League in 20 years.

Borussia Dortmund - Milan 0:0

Borussia had more possession of the ball in the first half, while Milan looked for opportunities on the counterattack. The Italian team had a slight edge in the first half, but none of the chances resulted in goals. A goalless draw at halftime seemed entirely justified.

The situation did not change significantly in the second half. Borussia still had more ball possession, but it was only in the last ten minutes that both teams started to create real scoring opportunities. However, none of them managed to find the back of the net.

A goalless draw at Signal Iduna Park. Both teams earn one point each. It's the first point for "the Bumblebees" and the second for Milan.

Newcastle - PSG 4:1

"The Magpies" returned to the Champions League after a 20-year absence. Today, they played their first home match in this competition in that time. The stadium had an incredible atmosphere, and Newcastle could feel it. On the 17th minute, Almiron put the hosts in the lead. PSG had more possession, but "the Magpies" were much sharper and doubled their lead before the end of the first half. Den Burn scored on the 39th minute.

Immediately after the break, Newcastle scored their third goal. Sean Longstaff found the net from Kirian Trippier's assist. PSG responded with a goal six minutes later when defender Lucas Hernandez revived some intrigue in the match. However, Newcastle didn't allow the Parisians to create more significant threats. And in the last minutes, Fabian Cher put an end to the match, scoring the fourth goal against PSG.

Newcastle secures its first victory in the Champions League in 20 years, defeating PSG 3-1.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Borussia Dortmund AC Milan Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
Popular news
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Today, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Today, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Today, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Today, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Today, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Today, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Today, 17:36 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 17:13 Ferran Torres secured victory for FC Barcelona against Porto. He replaced Robert Lewandowski Football news Today, 17:08 UCL Group E. Lazio once again managed to score a late goal & won in Scotland Football news Today, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Today, 17:00 PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC Football news Today, 16:30 Loss for Barça: Lewandowski left the field in the middle of the first half Football news Today, 16:00 The Chelsea captain has received a suspension and a fine Football news Today, 15:31 The final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu
Sport Predictions
Football Today Internacional vs Fluminense prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023