PSG has announced the transfer of Brazilian talent

Football news Today, 08:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Central midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has officially switched from Corinthians to PSG.

The transfer of the young Brazilian cost PSG €20 million, with an additional €2 million in bonuses that Corinthians may receive. The player has signed a contract with the French champions until the summer of 2028.

PSG won the battle for Moscardo against Barcelona and Chelsea, who had been trying to negotiate his transfer since the summer.

Moscardo has become Corinthians' most expensive sale in history, surpassing the previous record held by former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho. Corinthians sold Paulinho to Tottenham for €19.75 million in the summer of 2013.

The young Brazilian broke into the Corinthians first team during the season, contributing 1 goal and 1 assist in 25 matches.

This winter, PSG also acquired Brazilian young defender Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo.

