Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?

The game between Union and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga was interrupted for a prolonged period, and there was even a threat of cancellation. The background is a protest by some fans against the DFL. Please note that this is not the first such action.

Twenty-five minutes after the kickoff, the game was halted because tennis balls were thrown onto the field from the fan block of the Berlin team – a protest against the DFL's decision to attract investors. After a good ten-minute break, the game was supposed to resume, but tennis balls were thrown onto the field again amidst chants of "Tennis balls - not a crime."

A 21 min first half stoppage time has been added for Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg after fans halted the game throwing tennis balls into the pitch protesting against potential outside investors in the league 🎾



You won't see this anywhere else in the world 🇩🇪#Bundesliga #FCUWOB pic.twitter.com/ia3hgsx8NX — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 10, 2024

Palline da tennis in campo, la protesta dei tifosi ferma la #Bundesliga: interrotta Union Berlino-Wolfsburg https://t.co/kytZWxRs5h pic.twitter.com/GXTtk8Oc2J — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) February 10, 2024

Referee Matthias Jollenbeck blew his whistle again after a few seconds, led the teams off the field, and finally into the dressing rooms. Meanwhile, protest banners against the DFL disappeared, and boos were heard from the main stand towards the fan section. It's worth noting that tennis balls were thrown onto the field not only from the home fan section but also from the guest stand.

After a thirty-minute break, the game resumed.

The match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Darmstadt was also interrupted for almost 15 minutes. The home team's fans also threw tennis balls on the pitch and put up a banner: "Borussia, listen to your fans!".

Borussia Mönchengladbach at home to SV Darmstadt 98 this afternoon.



After over 100 Gladbach fan clubs signed a letter to their club demanding a revote on the DFL investor deal, banner on the Nordkurve reads: “Borussia, listen to your fans!”#bundesliga pic.twitter.com/0btba8o0wQ — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) February 10, 2024

Yesterday, there were similar protests at other German league matches: in the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg and in Bundesliga 2 Hamburg vs Hannover.