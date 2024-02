Болельщики срывают матчи в Германии. Что известно о причинах?

A 21 min first half stoppage time has been added for Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg after fans halted the game throwing tennis balls into the pitch protesting against potential outside investors in the league 🎾



You won't see this anywhere else in the world 🇩🇪#Bundesliga #FCUWOB pic.twitter.com/ia3hgsx8NX

— DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 10, 2024