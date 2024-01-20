Fans almost disrupted the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Stuttgart

Today's match between Bochum and Stuttgart was almost disrupted by fans. Although this incident is not directly related to the protest against attracting investors. Due to the fact that visiting fans blocked emergency exits and evacuation routes with flags and banners, referee Bastian Dankert started the second half 45 minutes later than planned.

The scandal surrounding the German Football Association (DFB) continues to gain momentum in German football. Fans of various teams in the top two divisions of local football throw chocolate coins onto the field during matches, simulating money. This is related to the decision of the football association to attract third-party investors to local football.

It is reasonable to recall that the German Football Association intends to sell 8% of the shares of future television rights to private foreign investment companies. A similar initiative was proposed in May of this year, but it was rejected by the majority of votes from clubs in the first and second Bundesliga.