Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023

Football news Today, 02:00
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 On July 6, the match of the 15th round of the championship of Belarus will take place, in which Torpedo-Belaz and Dinamo Minsk will play. The meeting will start at 17:30 ET.

Torpedo-BelAZ

For the home team this season is one of the best in recent years. After 13 rounds, the team lost only once, and then in the last round. On account of Torpedo seven victories and five more times they played in a draw. Such performances allowed the team to gain a foothold in third place in the championship standings.

Dynamo Minsk

The capital team has the status of the main favorite of the national championship this season. It is interesting that Dynamo won the championship of Belarus back in 2004, after which the results of the team were very, very diverse.

The championship this season is really close for Dynamo, especially if you look at the penalties for the main candidates for the trophy - Shakhtar. Now Dynamo is leading in the championship, having scored 31 points after 13 rounds.

It should be noted that the leader of the championship of Belarus is also the most productive team of the championship. In 13 matches, Dynamo scored 34 goals, which is 2.64 goals per game on average.

History of confrontations

The last four face-to-face meetings were productive and the teams scored a total of 2.5 goals. Interestingly, in the last three matches, the teams scored against each other.

Forecast

Of course, Dynamo looks like the favorite of the meeting, but no one promises them an easy walk. Here it is easier to bet not on the winner of the meeting, but on additional outcomes. For example, you can bet on "match total over 2.5" for odds of 2.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
