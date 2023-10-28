RU RU NG NG
Postecoglou became a record holder in the English Premier League

Football news Today, 10:42
Postecoglou became a record holder in the English Premier League Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown

London's Tottenham won yesterday's match of the 10th round of the English Premier League against Crystal Palace with a score of 2:1.

Thanks to this victory, the «Spurs» have gathered 26 points and continue to lead the league table, with 5 points more than Manchester City, which will play against Manchester United on Sunday.

26 points for Ange Postecoglou in his first 10 matches in the EPL is a league record. Previously, the leader was Guus Hiddink, who, taking charge of Chelsea during the 2008/09 season, earned 25 points during the same period.

In third place, there are two more former Chelsea managers, Maurizio Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti, each with 24 points.

It's worth noting that in their upcoming matches, Tottenham will play at home against Chelsea and Aston Villa, and away games against Wolverhampton and Manchester City.

