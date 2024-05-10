RU RU
Main Predictions Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 12 may 2024, 11:30 Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures in the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Sunday at the Allianz Arena, where Munich's Bayern will host Wolfsburg. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Bayern Munich

The Munich club has undoubtedly had its worst season in recent years, as Bayern ended up without any titles. The last hope for the Bavarians was the Champions League, but Thomas Tuchel's side failed to overcome Real Madrid. After a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, Real emerged stronger in Madrid with a score of 2-1.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern has long lacked motivation and even allowed Stuttgart to overtake them in the league table. Initially, the "Swabians" inflicted defeat on Bayern themselves at home with a score of 3-1, coming closer to the "Pride of the South." Then, on Friday, Stuttgart defeated Augsburg and climbed to second place. Now Bayern needs to secure points against Wolfsburg to reclaim the second position.

Wolfsburg

With two rounds remaining in the championship, the "Wolves" currently occupy 12th place in the Bundesliga table, having collected 37 points. In 32 matches, Wolfsburg has secured 10 victories with 15 defeats. They are eight points clear of the relegation zone, so the question of retaining their spot in the league is no longer a concern for Wolfsburg.

In the last round, Wolfsburg defeated the bottom team Darmstadt 3-0 at home. This victory marked their third consecutive win. As for their away statistics, Wolfsburg has secured only four victories in 16 matches, suffering defeat on nine occasions.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Bayern defeated the "Wolves" with a score of 2-1.
  • Bayern has won their last three matches against Wolfsburg and has remained undefeated in 20 consecutive encounters across all competitions.
  • In four out of the last five matches, there has been a bet on "Total Over 2.5."

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayern is the clear favorite in this match, and bookmakers unsurprisingly offer very low odds of 1.39 for a home win. We believe the match will be high-scoring, so our bet is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.60.

