Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace

Tottenham embarked on an away trip to face Crystal Palace in the context of the tenth round of the English Premier League.

In the first half, "Spurs" had significantly more possession of the ball, but they lacked sharpness near Crystal Palace's goal. Furthermore, Tottenham didn't manage to register a single shot on target, while the hosts attempted two shots, but neither resulted in a goal.

After the break, Tottenham became even more dangerous, and in the 53rd minute, they opened the scoring with a goal courtesy of Ward's own goal. Thirteen minutes later, Tottenham doubled their lead as Son Heung-Min found the back of the net, solidifying the away team's advantage.

Crystal Palace reignited the intrigue in the match in stoppage time. However, they still didn't have enough time to mount a comeback. Tottenham held onto their lead and secured a 2-1 victory. The "Spurs" continue to lead the league table with 26 points.

Premier League. Tenth Round

Crystal Palace - Tottenham - 0:2

Goals: 0:1 - 53 Ward (own goal), 0:2 - 66 Son Heung-Min