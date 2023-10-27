RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace

Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace

Football news Today, 17:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace

Tottenham embarked on an away trip to face Crystal Palace in the context of the tenth round of the English Premier League.

In the first half, "Spurs" had significantly more possession of the ball, but they lacked sharpness near Crystal Palace's goal. Furthermore, Tottenham didn't manage to register a single shot on target, while the hosts attempted two shots, but neither resulted in a goal.

After the break, Tottenham became even more dangerous, and in the 53rd minute, they opened the scoring with a goal courtesy of Ward's own goal. Thirteen minutes later, Tottenham doubled their lead as Son Heung-Min found the back of the net, solidifying the away team's advantage.

Crystal Palace reignited the intrigue in the match in stoppage time. However, they still didn't have enough time to mount a comeback. Tottenham held onto their lead and secured a 2-1 victory. The "Spurs" continue to lead the league table with 26 points.

Premier League. Tenth Round

Crystal Palace - Tottenham - 0:2
Goals: 0:1 - 53 Ward (own goal), 0:2 - 66 Son Heung-Min

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Crystal Palace Premier League England
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:16 Chelsea – Brentford kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Boxing News Today, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia. Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023