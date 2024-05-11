RU RU
Main Predictions AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction Photo: amazulufc.com / Author unknown
AmaZulu AmaZulu
Premier League South Africa 12 may 2024, 11:30 AmaZulu - Kaizer Chiefs
-
- : -
South Africa,
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.88
One of the matches in the 28th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Sunday at the "Princess Magogo Stadium," where the local AmaZulu will host Kaizer Chiefs. Here's the forecast for the match from the experts at Dailysports.

AmaZulu

"The Heroes" currently occupy a rather precarious 12th position, with 32 points from 27 matches. They sit eight points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Ayanda Dlamini's side played away against one of the leaders, Stellenbosch, and managed to secure a point with a goalless draw. Overall, in their last four matches, AmaZulu suffered two defeats with just one victory. As for their home statistics, AmaZulu has secured only five victories in 14 home matches.

Kaizer Chiefs

"The Leaders" currently sit in eighth place in the South African Premier League standings. With each passing round, their chances of finishing in the top three diminish, as indicated by their recent results. Arthur Zwane's team has amassed 34 points from 27 matches, trailing Orlando Pirates, who occupy third place, by 15 points.

In the last round, Kaizer Chiefs played a home match against TS Galaxy, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Overall, in their last five matches, the "Leaders" suffered three defeats with just one victory during this period. Away from home, Kaizer Chiefs has secured only three victories in 13 matches, suffering defeat in seven cases.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Kaizer Chiefs defeated AmaZulu 3-0 at their home ground.
  • AmaZulu got their revenge in the away fixture in the League Cup with a 1-0 victory.
  • In the last four matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet did not come through.

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Bookmakers assess the chances of both teams in this match with approximately equal odds. We believe that Kaizer Chiefs will be closer to victory. Our bet is "Kaizer Chiefs to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.88.

