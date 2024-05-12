RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Former Chelsea coach rejects Ajax offer to return to Premier League

Former Chelsea coach rejects Ajax offer to return to Premier League

Football news Today, 04:16
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Former Chelsea boss rejects Ajax offer to return to Premier League Photo: twitter.com/leeds_together / Author unknown

This week, it became known that Graham Potter received an offer from Ajax to lead their team next season. However, the Englishman declined this offer.

According to reports from talkSPORT, the reason for this is Potter's desire to take charge of Manchester United following the resignation of Erik ten Hag.

The Northern Irish specialist has recently shown rather unstable results. Currently, the Red Devils occupy the eighth position in the league table and have practically lost their chances for European competitions next season. After the humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace in the previous round, fans began urging the club's management to dismiss the head coach.

Graham Potter is familiar with the workings of Premier League clubs, having coached Chelsea last season, although he was dismissed before the end of the football year. However, despite the difficulties in West London, he continues to command great respect, especially among Manchester United's new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Before Chelsea, the Englishman also led Swansea City, Brighton, and the Swedish team Ostersund, with whom he won the national cup.

Manchester United will play their 37th round match of the English Premier League against Arsenal today. In case of defeat, the Red Devils will lose all chances of participating in international competitions next season.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:04 Another coach refused to lead Bayern Munich. He will remain in the Premier League Football news Today, 05:42 Very cute. AC Milan congratulated everyone on Mother's Day in an unusual way Football news Today, 05:17 Still Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe has not received offers from other clubs Football news Today, 04:40 Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 04:16 Former Chelsea coach rejects Ajax offer to return to Premier League Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera MMA News Today, 03:15 Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results Football news Today, 02:43 Messi didn't score, but that didn't stop Inter Miami from winning a strong victory Baseball News Today, 02:20 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:09 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cadiz vs Getafe prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Latvia vs France prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins