Former Chelsea coach rejects Ajax offer to return to Premier League

This week, it became known that Graham Potter received an offer from Ajax to lead their team next season. However, the Englishman declined this offer.

According to reports from talkSPORT, the reason for this is Potter's desire to take charge of Manchester United following the resignation of Erik ten Hag.

The Northern Irish specialist has recently shown rather unstable results. Currently, the Red Devils occupy the eighth position in the league table and have practically lost their chances for European competitions next season. After the humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace in the previous round, fans began urging the club's management to dismiss the head coach.

Graham Potter is familiar with the workings of Premier League clubs, having coached Chelsea last season, although he was dismissed before the end of the football year. However, despite the difficulties in West London, he continues to command great respect, especially among Manchester United's new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Before Chelsea, the Englishman also led Swansea City, Brighton, and the Swedish team Ostersund, with whom he won the national cup.

Manchester United will play their 37th round match of the English Premier League against Arsenal today. In case of defeat, the Red Devils will lose all chances of participating in international competitions next season.