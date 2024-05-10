Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,0) Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 35th round of La Liga will be played on Sunday in Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, where local side Atletico will host Celta Vigo. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Atletico Madrid

"The Mattress Makers" are on the verge of securing their place in the Champions League for the next season. Currently, Diego Simeone's side occupies the fourth position in the La Liga table, leading Athletic Bilbao in fifth place by six points. Moreover, the capital club has been far superior in recent rounds compared to the Basques.

In the last round, Atletico narrowly defeated Mallorca away from home. The only goal scored by "The Mattress Makers" came in the fifth minute of the match, securing them the victory. This win marked their second consecutive victory and fourth in the last five rounds. At home, Diego Simeone's side traditionally performs confidently. In 17 matches, Atletico has secured 15 victories, suffering defeat only once.

Celta Vigo

"The Celts" are battling to avoid relegation and currently sit in 15th place in the league table with four rounds remaining in the season. Celta is eight points clear of the relegation zone, although in recent matches, Claudio Heraldez's side has done a lot to secure their stay in La Liga.

Last weekend, Celta hosted Villarreal and secured a 3-2 victory. "The Celts" conceded first in the 12th minute, but soon Villarreal was reduced to ten men, which proved to be a decisive factor. Two rounds earlier, Celta also defeated Las Palmas at home with a score of 4-1. For instance, Cadiz and Mallorca, who are also fighting for survival, have only managed to secure one point each in this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Atletico defeated Celta Vigo 3-0 in the away fixture in the first round.

"The Mattress Makers" are on a five-match winning streak against Celta.

Both teams scored in only two out of the last five matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home team, predicting Atletico's victory with odds of 1.49. We suggest taking "Atletico to Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.74 for this match.