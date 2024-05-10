RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain 12 may 2024, 10:15 Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1,0)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 35th round of La Liga will be played on Sunday in Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, where local side Atletico will host Celta Vigo. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Atletico Madrid

"The Mattress Makers" are on the verge of securing their place in the Champions League for the next season. Currently, Diego Simeone's side occupies the fourth position in the La Liga table, leading Athletic Bilbao in fifth place by six points. Moreover, the capital club has been far superior in recent rounds compared to the Basques.

In the last round, Atletico narrowly defeated Mallorca away from home. The only goal scored by "The Mattress Makers" came in the fifth minute of the match, securing them the victory. This win marked their second consecutive victory and fourth in the last five rounds. At home, Diego Simeone's side traditionally performs confidently. In 17 matches, Atletico has secured 15 victories, suffering defeat only once.

Celta Vigo

"The Celts" are battling to avoid relegation and currently sit in 15th place in the league table with four rounds remaining in the season. Celta is eight points clear of the relegation zone, although in recent matches, Claudio Heraldez's side has done a lot to secure their stay in La Liga.

Last weekend, Celta hosted Villarreal and secured a 3-2 victory. "The Celts" conceded first in the 12th minute, but soon Villarreal was reduced to ten men, which proved to be a decisive factor. Two rounds earlier, Celta also defeated Las Palmas at home with a score of 4-1. For instance, Cadiz and Mallorca, who are also fighting for survival, have only managed to secure one point each in this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Atletico defeated Celta Vigo 3-0 in the away fixture in the first round.
  • "The Mattress Makers" are on a five-match winning streak against Celta.
  • Both teams scored in only two out of the last five matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home team, predicting Atletico's victory with odds of 1.49. We suggest taking "Atletico to Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.74 for this match.

Prediction on game W1(-1,0)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Great Britain vs Canada prediction World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Great Britain Odds: 1.57 Canada Recommended MelBet
France vs Kazakhstan prediction World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 France Odds: 1.79 Kazakhstan Bet now MelBet
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.6 Al-Ain Bet now 1xBet
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.68 Al-Ain Recommended MelBet
Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction ATP Rome 2024 11 may 2024, 07:00 Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hubert Hurkacz Odds: 1.98 Rafael Nadal Bet now BetWinner
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG Tennis news Today, 16:19 Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO Tennis news Today, 15:55 Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 15:15 Inter offered their coach a new contract Tennis news Today, 14:46 Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 14:37 Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Baseball News Today, 13:37 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:26 The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Tennis 11 may 2024 Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024