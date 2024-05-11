Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Win Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the penultimate round of the Bundesliga, Darmstadt - Hoffenheim will meet. Prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Darmstadt

The main outsider of the Bundesliga has already said goodbye to the elite of German soccer, as it has already lost even theoretical chances to retain a place in the elite. Darmstadt is last in the standings, the gap even from the zone of transition matches is 13 points. In the last round the team lost away to Wolfsburg with a score of 0:3, this defeat was the fourth in five games.

Since the gap from the nearest competitor is 10 points, it means that the club has been significantly inferior to the opponents in this championship, so the departure to the second division looks logical.

Hoffenheim

This season Hoffenheim can not boast of stability, the team goes eighth, the lag from the European Cup seven is two points, while there is a game in reserve, in other words, a victory over the outsider will allow to rise in the zone of the Conference League. “Blue and White” in the last round signed a peace at home with Leipzig - 1:1, equalizing only in the last minute.

The form of Hoffenheim raises questions, managed to win only one victory in four confrontations. The European Cup zone is very close, the main problem is that in the last round will have to play at home against Bayern.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals in the first round arranged a real scramble, but the winner was not determined - 3:3.

Darmstadt plays very badly at home, 12 defeats, three draws and only one win.

Hoffenheim is on a series of four consecutive defeats away.

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim Prediction

In this pair, the guests are favorites, and the odds on their success is only rapidly falling, we agree with the quotes, as Darmstadt is not motivated, but Hoffenheim really need a win. We consider betting on the favorite to win an easy way to make money.