VIDEO. Hala Madrid! How Real Madrid celebrated their victory in La Liga

The revelation of Real Madrid clinching the title of this season's Spanish champions came to light last weekend. However, their premature acquisition of the championship title did not occur after their own match, but rather following Girona's victory over Barcelona. Due to this, they had to postpone the receipt of the title for a week.

Initially, La Liga planned to award the coveted trophy to the Madridistas during their match against Granada yesterday. However, the club itself requested to postpone it to the following day. It was today that Real Madrid received the La Liga trophy at their training ground.

The celebration of the championship turned out to be exceptionally grandiose. The entire event unfolded at the headquarters of Real Madrid, where Los Blancos fans gathered in anticipation.

All the protagonists of the celebration stepped out onto the balcony, displaying the trophy and rejoicing alongside the fans. When the microphone reached the hands of Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, he chose to sing the club's anthem, prompting the supporters to join in, and together, they sang "Hala Madrid y nada más."

Additionally, showcasing his proficiency in the Spanish language, Jude Bellingham addressed the massive crowd, stating:

"Thank you for your love and support. Another excellent game at Wembley, and we will win. Hala Madrid!"

Following this, the team boarded an open-top club bus and headed to the city hall, where they were welcomed and congratulated by the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida. However, one of the team's leaders, Lucas Vázquez, took advantage of the situation to playfully jest with the official.

It's known that Almeida is a fervent supporter of one of Los Blancos' main rivals, Atletico Madrid. During their handshake, Vázquez quipped to Almeida:

"Are you not a Real fan yet?"

The mayor simply chuckled but refrained from giving a direct response. Subsequently, he participated in a ceremony alongside the team captain, Nacho Fernández, the club president, Florentino Pérez, where they were presented with personalized jerseys.

Unfortunately, not everything could bring joy to the champions of Spain on this day, as one of the team's leaders, Ferland Mendy, was spotted wearing protective boots and using crutches while disembarking from the bus. It's worth recalling that the Frenchman sustained an injury during the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.