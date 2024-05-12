Real Madrid has identified its main transfer target for next year's off-season

With two months remaining until the upcoming offseason, Real Madrid is already making plans for the next year.

According to Marca, Los Blancos' main target for next year will be Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. He has already caught the attention of the club's sporting department representatives.

Wirtz is having an incredible season, tallying eighteen goals and nineteen assists. It is precisely this performance that is attracting interest not only from Real Madrid but also from other European football giants.

It is worth noting that Los Blancos are not backing down from their goals for this summer, as they aim to recruit some players to their squad. Among their primary interests are Kylian Mbappe, Alphonso Davies, and Lenny Yore.

At present, Wirtz's contract value, according to data from the Transfermarkt statistical portal, stands at €110 million. However, it should be understood that if he continues his phenomenal performance, his price tag could significantly increase. Real Madrid has already initiated initial negotiations with the midfielder's agent, but they are still in the early stages.