Barcelona is expected to face a challenging transfer window this summer due to their financial situation, which will likely force them to part ways with several players.

One such player is Andreas Christensen. Despite the defender's excellent performances and his ability to play in various positions, including midfield, he is considered expendable. According to reports from Sport, Barcelona is considering selling the player to facilitate the signing of Guido Rodriguez.

Christensen has already attracted interest from several European giants, including Newcastle. This could work in Barcelona's favor, as his move to the Magpies could be used as part of a deal to acquire Alexander Isak, who is seen as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The future of the Polish striker at the Catalan club remains uncertain, and Barcelona continues to search for a primary center-forward.

However, Barcelona's challenge lies in the fact that Newcastle does not plan to part ways with Isak, although they have never denied being open to negotiations. However, it is likely that representatives of the English club will request additional payment for Isak in addition to Christensen, which may not be feasible for Barcelona given their financial situation. Therefore, selling the defender remains their primary option.