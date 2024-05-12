Without much sensation. Euroleague has named its coach for the 2023/24 season

Traditionally, since 2005, at the end of each season, the EuroLeague announces the name of the Coach of the Year, who is bestowed with the Alexander Gomelsky Award.

This year, the honoree is none other than Real Madrid's mentor, Chus Mateo.

𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐨 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟰 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r4GifKAIP7 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 12, 2024

Under his tutelage, the team clinched the championship last year and secured a spot in the Final Four of the current season. Mateo has now added a personal accolade to his already impressive list of achievements, recognized by his peers, the coaches of the premier continental club tournament in Europe. He has been repeatedly acclaimed as the premier tactician of the current season.

According to a statement from the EuroLeague:

"Following Chus Mateo's steering of Real Madrid to a commanding performance in the regular season and a sweep in the playoffs with a 3-0 score, he was chosen as the Coach of the Year named after Alexander Gomelsky for the 2023/24 season. Mateo's name appeared in the majority of ballots from the head coaches of his colleagues in the EuroLeague Turkish Airlines, who are the sole voters for this award."

It's worth recalling that last year, this honor was bestowed upon Georgios Bartzokas, who coaches Olympiacos. The coaches of Real Madrid have now received the award for the third time, but for Mateo, this marks his first career accolade. Previously, it was awarded to Pablo Laso in 2010 and 2018.

It's also worth noting that all participants for the Final Four of the EuroLeague have been determined. Besides Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, Fenerbahçe, and Olympiacos have also advanced. The semifinal matches are scheduled for May 24th.