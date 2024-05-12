Still Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe has not received offers from other clubs

This week, Kylian Mbappé officially confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. While this information has long been known, the Frenchman merely reaffirmed it. However, the question remains open as to which club Mbappé will choose next.

With a high degree of probability, it will be Real Madrid, and we are only waiting for confirmation from one of the parties. Although the star forward was most strongly linked with Los Blancos, other European giants have also shown interest in him. However, according to information from Fabrizio Romano during an interview with The Daily Briefing, no other club besides Real Madrid has made an offer to Mbappé.

"In recent times, the plan is for Mbappé to join Real Madrid next, and I wanted to confirm that he has never entered into negotiations with Premier League clubs. There have long been stories about Mbappé and clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and others. However, the reality is that Mbappé never wanted to engage in any discussions with English clubs, primarily because his focus was on Real Madrid. Also, because he did not want to create any more problems with Florentino Perez, the president of Real, when he decided to reject them and sign a new contract with PSG in 2022. At that time, Mbappé negotiated with Real for a long time before changing his mind, so this time he did not want to create any problems. There has been no interest in him lately. The last time was when Liverpool inquired about him in 2022, but the financial package was absolutely impossible then. Then in 2023 and 2024, there was nothing with English clubs because his persistent idea was to join Real."

Real Madrid is currently one of the best teams in Europe, and Mbappé's arrival will only make them stronger, despite what Paris Saint-Germain's coach has stated.