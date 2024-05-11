"PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure

Yesterday, the main star of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé, officially put an end to rumors about his departure from the team. On his social media page on X, he posted a video announcing that he will leave the team at the end of the season. The only unclear aspect remains where exactly the Frenchman will move, although with a high degree of probability, his new club will be Real Madrid.

The forward's statement did not evoke any particular reaction from the public, as Mbappé's decision had long been known. This was also confirmed by PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique. He stated that the team was aware of the forward's decision in advance and that his team will be stronger next year. His words were reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“We all knew that Kylian Mbappé was gonna leave PSG. No changes, it’s all the same for us. I wish Mbappé all the best. I remain convinced that next season we will be stronger. Mark my words. PSG will be stronger next season”.

