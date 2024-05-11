RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure

"PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure

Football news Today, 08:16
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
"PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure Photo from essentiallysports.com / Author unknown

Yesterday, the main star of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé, officially put an end to rumors about his departure from the team. On his social media page on X, he posted a video announcing that he will leave the team at the end of the season. The only unclear aspect remains where exactly the Frenchman will move, although with a high degree of probability, his new club will be Real Madrid.

The forward's statement did not evoke any particular reaction from the public, as Mbappé's decision had long been known. This was also confirmed by PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique. He stated that the team was aware of the forward's decision in advance and that his team will be stronger next year. His words were reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“We all knew that Kylian Mbappé was gonna leave PSG. No changes, it’s all the same for us. I wish Mbappé all the best.

I remain convinced that next season we will be stronger. Mark my words. PSG will be stronger next season”.

Earlier, we reported that in his statement, Mbappé did not mention the names of two important figures at Paris Saint-Germain.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:28 On the road to another title. A brace by Yosko Gvardiol helped Manchester City to demolish Fulham Tennis news Today, 09:10 Osaka's third confident victory gives her a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA 1000 tournament Tennis news Today, 09:00 Nadal leaves the Masters in Rome after the second stage. The ninth racket was beyond his strength Football news Today, 08:34 Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:16 "PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024