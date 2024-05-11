In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG

Rumors of Kylian Mbappé's departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season had been circulating for quite some time. However, there had been no official statement on the matter until yesterday.

Yesterday, the star forward himself posted a video on his social media page, X, announcing his departure.

He personally thanked the club, the fans, his teammates during his time at the club, as well as former coaches, namely Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and Christophe Galtier, before expressing gratitude to the current coach, Luis Enrique. He also mentioned the sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos.

However, in his address, the Frenchman did not mention the names of two quite significant individuals: club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and former sporting director Antero Henrique. According to L'Equipe, Mbappé had not spoken to Al-Khelaifi since February, and their relationship had been deeply strained. The player did not inform the club president that he planned to publish a farewell statement, although several key figures at the club were aware, including sporting director Luis Campos.

Rumors have it that relations between Mbappé and the Qatari leader had become so frosty that they had been avoiding each other for the past few weeks to avoid being forced to greet each other.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid farewell to Mbappé and thank him for his immense contribution to the team in tomorrow's match against Toulouse. This match will be the Frenchman's last at the Parc des Princes wearing the colors of the French champions.