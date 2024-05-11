RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG

In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG

Football news Today, 06:09
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG Photo from football365.com / Author unknown

Rumors of Kylian Mbappé's departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season had been circulating for quite some time. However, there had been no official statement on the matter until yesterday.

Yesterday, the star forward himself posted a video on his social media page, X, announcing his departure.

He personally thanked the club, the fans, his teammates during his time at the club, as well as former coaches, namely Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and Christophe Galtier, before expressing gratitude to the current coach, Luis Enrique. He also mentioned the sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos.

However, in his address, the Frenchman did not mention the names of two quite significant individuals: club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and former sporting director Antero Henrique. According to L'Equipe, Mbappé had not spoken to Al-Khelaifi since February, and their relationship had been deeply strained. The player did not inform the club president that he planned to publish a farewell statement, although several key figures at the club were aware, including sporting director Luis Campos.

Rumors have it that relations between Mbappé and the Qatari leader had become so frosty that they had been avoiding each other for the past few weeks to avoid being forced to greet each other.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid farewell to Mbappé and thank him for his immense contribution to the team in tomorrow's match against Toulouse. This match will be the Frenchman's last at the Parc des Princes wearing the colors of the French champions.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG MMA News Today, 05:51 A fight between two heavyweights. Derrick Lewis - Rodrigo Nascimento. UFC on ESPN 56 full card Football news Today, 05:24 Chelsea head coach is unsure of his future and hints at a possible resignation Football news Today, 04:37 SSC Napoli does not want to lose one of its leaders and intends to extend his contract Boxing News Today, 04:11 "It turns me on." Deontay Wilder spoke about a possible fight with Anthony Joshua Football news Today, 03:37 The new Liverpool coach will replace Klopp not only in the coaching chair, but also in his home
Sport Predictions
Football Today Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today United States vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024