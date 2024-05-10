Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG

On Friday, May 10th, Kylian Mbappé announced that he would depart PSG at the end of the current season. In a message to the fans on his Twitter page, the 25-year-old player declared that on Sunday, May 12th, he would play his final home match for the team.

Dailysports prepared a brief history of Kylian Mbappé's tenure at PSG.

The French forward, on August 31, 2017, joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season. Additionally, the Parisian club committed to purchasing the player for €180 million after the expiry of his loan. Mbappé became the second most expensive player in the world's history, behind only the Brazilian forward Neymar, who also joined PSG in the summer of 2017.

In his new club, he wore the number 29 shirt. In July 2018, he changed his shirt number from 29 to 7, which became available when Lucas Moura moved to Tottenham. In 2019, he played his 100th game in Ligue 1 in the third round of the French championship, scoring 63 goals and providing 25 assists.

In 2021, Mbappé ranked fourth in Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world. His annual salary amounted to €12 million.

On August 26, 2023, he scored his 150th and 151st goals in Ligue 1 for PSG, securing a brace. On December 17, 2023, in the 16th round match of the French championship against Lille (1-1), he converted a penalty kick in the 66th minute, scoring 180 goals and surpassing Carlos Bianchi (179 goals), entering the top five leading scorers in the history of Ligue 1.

On January 7, 2024, in the round of 32 of the French Cup against Revel (9-0), he scored two goals in the first half and another in the second to complete his hat-trick. With his 31st goal, Mbappé surpassed François M'Pélé (28 goals) and became PSG's top scorer in the French Cup.

Overall, Kylian Mbappé played 303 matches for PSG and scored 255 goals in all competitions. With Parisians, the French forward won the Ligue 1 title six times, the French League Cup twice, the French Cup three times, and the French Super Cup three times.

Furthermore, he is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 234 goals. He has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 five times.