Portugal in the 89th minute snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship

In the 3rd round match of the UEFA U21 European Championship, the Portugal U21 national team defeated the Belgium U21 national team with a score of 2-1.

The victory for the Portuguese team came through goals from João Neves and Tiago Dantas. Yorbe Vertessen scored the goal for the Belgian team.

With four points, Portugal secured the second place in Group A and advanced to the quarterfinals. Belgium, with two points, finished in fourth place and concluded their tournament campaign.

Portugal U21 - Belgium U21 - 2:1 (0:0)

Goals: Neves, 56 - 1:0, Vertessen, 65 - 1:1, Dantas, 89 (penalty) - 2:1

Portugal: Biay, Carlos, Penetra, Amaru, Tavares, Neves (Almeida, 68), Dantas, Costa (Bernardo, 78), Neto, Silva (Araújo, 68), Conceição (Moreira, 61).

Belgium: Van Crombrugge, Debast, De Winter, De Kepper, Siquet, Vranckx, Matazo (Raskin, 61), Ramazani (Vertessen, 61), Balikwisha, De Ketelaere, Openda.