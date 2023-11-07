RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Porto effortlessly triumphed over Antwerp for the second time

Football news Yesterday, 17:03
Porto completed their fourth fixture in the group stage of the Champions League, facing the Belgian outfit, Antwerp.

Porto took to the pitch as the indisputable favorites of the match and played in a similar fashion during the first half. The "Dragons" displayed their dominance on the football field and converted their advantage into a scored goal. In the 32nd minute, Evanilson successfully converted a penalty. The score remained unchanged for the rest of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, the Belgian team was left with one player down. This episode, in fact, turned out to be pivotal in the game. Porto calmly controlled the game, denying Antwerp any opportunities. In injury time, the "Dragons" sealed the match with Pepe scoring the second goal.

Champions League. Fourth Round

Porto - Antwerp - 2:0
Goals: 1:0 - 32 Evanilson, 2:0 - 90+1 Pepe

