PAOK again rented the defender of Dynamo Kyiv

The press office of PAOK, based in Thessaloniki, has announced on their official website the re-loan of right-back Tomasz Kędziora from Dynamo Kyiv and the Polish national team.

The Greek club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer until the summer of 2024. The 29-year-old Polish defender will wear the number 16 jersey for his new club. In the previous season, he played 10 matches for PAOK and scored one goal.

Kędziora has been playing for Dynamo Kyiv since 2017, joining the Ukrainian club from Lech Poznań. The transfer fee amounted to €1.5 million. In total, Kędziora has made 198 appearances for Dynamo Kyiv in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. With the Kyiv club, the Polish defender has won the Ukrainian Premier League title in the 2020/2021 season, the Ukrainian Cup twice in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, as well as the Ukrainian Super Cup three times in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Since 2017, Kędziora has been representing the Polish national team. He has earned 28 caps for Poland, scoring one goal and providing two assists.