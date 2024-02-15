Nurnberg head coach reacts ironically to Barcelona job rumours

There are a lot of rumours surrounding the name of Barcelona's head coach at the moment. Among the contenders is German coach Hans-Dieter Flick, and there are even speculations about who could work with him in the staff.

Such rumours have arisen around the head coach of Nurnberg, who plays in the 2. Bundesliga, Christian Fiel. The specialist himself in a conversation with BILD responded to them ironically:

“I didn't smile, I laughed out loud. Today was my last day, my things are packed. Then I will send a postcard from Barcelona. My brother lives in Castelldefels. I'll probably go to his place first. He has a nice little house there.”

After Fiel's words, it is clear that the coach will not be leaving Nurnberg to take on a smaller assistant role, and Barça will have to continue their search for a coach to take the reins of the first team next season.