Former Bayern coach learns Spanish to work at Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich and German national team head coach Hansi Flick is interested in replacing Xavi at Barcelona in the summer. According to Christian Falk, the German coach has already begun learning the Spanish language to facilitate his adaptation to the new club.

Flick is considered the primary candidate to become Barcelona's head coach, a prospect welcomed by the club's president, Joan Laporta.

In addition to Flick, Barcelona is also considering candidates such as Roberto De Zerbi, Rafael Marquez, Sergio Conceicao, Jurgen Klopp, and Imanol Alguacil.

Recall that in September, Flick was dismissed from his position as the head coach of the German national team. He was supposed to prepare the team for the 2024 European Championship, but the disappointment in the 2022 World Cup and poor performances in friendly matches led the German Football Association to this decision.

Flick coached Bayern Munich from November 2019 to June 2021. Under his guidance, the team won the Bundesliga twice and the UEFA Champions League once. It was Flick who coached Bayern in the legendary match against Barcelona, which ended with a score of 8-2.