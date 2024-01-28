The President of Barcelona aims to invite a coach who had previously declined club's offer

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is actively searching for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the club at the end of the current season.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Laporta aims to invite German coach Hans-Dieter Flick to fill the vacant position.

Interestingly, in 2021, Laporta attempted to persuade Flick to take over the team, but the German declined. Afterward, Xavi was appointed as the head coach of Barcelona.

Flick has been without a job since the fall of last year after parting ways with the German national team. The 58-year-old coach achieved significant success during his tenure with Bayern Munich, winning the German championship twice and clinching the UEFA Champions League once.

Earlier reports indicated that a coach from one of the English Premier League clubs is the leading candidate to replace Xavi.