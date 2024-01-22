Newcastle player is ready to move to Saudi Arabia

Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron has expressed his willingness to move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Magpies are currently in negotiations with the Middle Eastern club Al-Shabab. The 29-year-old Paraguayan is ready to move to Saudi Arabia, but a final decision between the clubs has not been reached yet.

Almiron joined Newcastle in January 2019 from Atlanta United for €24 million. In his five years in England, he has played 195 matches, scored 30 goals, and provided 11 assists. In the current season, Almiron has participated in 31 Newcastle matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

In January 2023, he extended his contract with the Magpies, and the current agreement is valid until the summer of 2026. Transfermarkt values Almiron at €30 million.

Earlier, we reported Bayern Munich's interest in Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.