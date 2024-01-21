Newcastle has made a significant decision regarding the futures of Trippier and Wilson

Newcastle has made a decision about the future of defender Kieran Trippier and striker Callum Wilson, as reported by The Telegraph.

The club has decided not to sell players in January. The Magpies rejected Bayern's offer to loan Trippier and a similar proposal from Atletico Madrid for Wilson.

However, it is noted that the Magpies are preparing for further actions that could put the club in a difficult position. This is due to expenses exceeding £400 million incurred by the club on new players after the arrival of new owners from Saudi Arabia.

Trippier moved to Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. In the current season, the 33-year-old right-back has played in 28 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, contributing eight assists.

Wilson, 31, has been with the Magpies since 2020. In the current season, the forward has scored eight goals in 20 matches in all competitions. Both players' contracts with the club expire in June 2025.

Newcastle occupies the tenth position in the Premier League table. On January 27, Eddie Howe's team will face Fulham in the FA Cup.