Bayern Munich has reached a verbal agreement with the England national team defender

Bayern Munich has reached a verbal agreement with England and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 33-year-old player wishes to move to the Munich club in January. Bayern is also in contact with Newcastle regarding a potential transfer of the experienced footballer.

It is noted that Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freund, still prefers to loan PSG and France national team defender Nordi Mukiele, but he is preparing for the possibility that the deal may fall through. Trippier is considered a backup option in case the deal with Mukiele fails.

Earlier reports suggested that Newcastle has no intention of letting go of its defender in January. The Englishman's contract with the Magpies runs until June 2025.

Trippier moved to Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. In the current season, the right-back has played in 28 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, contributing eight assists.