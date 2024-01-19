Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club

Newcastle is well aware of the interest in their defender Kieran Trippier from Bayern Munich, and they are determined to act decisively.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are not willing to let go of their player and will resist any interest in the 33-year-old defender.

Trippier moved to Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from Atlético Madrid for €14 million and quickly endeared himself to the local audience.

In the current season, the right-back has missed only three games for his team: one due to accumulating yellow cards and another due to a groin injury. He remained on the bench as a substitute in only one match.

In total, he has played in 28 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, contributing with eight assists. Transfermarkt values the 33-year-old right-back at €11 million.

Earlier, we reported that Bayern Munich's center-back Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined indefinitely due to injury.