Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period

Bayern Munich's defender Matthijs de Ligt has once again found himself in the infirmary, as reported by the official website of the Munich club.

It is reported that the player sustained an injury during training in Portugal. Medical examinations revealed that Matthijs has a left knee injury.

The defender will be unable to train for the foreseeable future, and the timeline for his recovery is uncertain.

It's worth noting that de Ligt only recently resumed training after suffering a medial collateral ligament tear in his knee. In the current season, the Dutch footballer has played in 12 matches for Bayern in all competitions and scored one goal.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag is interested in having Matthijs in the Red Devils squad.

Thomas Tuchel's team is currently in second place in the Bundesliga table, trailing Bayer by four points. On January 21, Bayern will play against Werder Bremen.