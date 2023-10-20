RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic

New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic

Football news Today, 02:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic

Legendary Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri played in casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is stated in a new publication by the famous journalist Fabrizio Corona. He recently exposed many Italian football players who play in bookmakers.

This time, an insider reported Allegri's addiction. According to him, photographs and videos of the trainer at the casino are sent to him by email.

Corona clarified that, according to his information, Allegri played for large sums that evening. In the video sent to him, he saw him making a bet for 30 thousand euros.

Interestingly, in 2019, the economic and financial police unit of Livorno was already conducting an investigation against the coach. In particular, they studied a series of transfers to his accounts. Some of them were labeled as “casino winnings.”

The coach himself said back then that he was not involved in illegal money trafficking or laundering. At the same time, he did not deny that he plays in a casino.

“What an example is set by a coach who can lose 400 thousand euros in a casino. Everything is legal, everything is normal. But how then can he talk about gambling addiction with his children, looking them in the eyes? Of course, we don't blame him for anything. He doesn’t bet on football at all...” the Crown’s article says.

Popular news
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023