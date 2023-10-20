New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic

Legendary Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri played in casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is stated in a new publication by the famous journalist Fabrizio Corona. He recently exposed many Italian football players who play in bookmakers.

This time, an insider reported Allegri's addiction. According to him, photographs and videos of the trainer at the casino are sent to him by email.

Corona clarified that, according to his information, Allegri played for large sums that evening. In the video sent to him, he saw him making a bet for 30 thousand euros.

Interestingly, in 2019, the economic and financial police unit of Livorno was already conducting an investigation against the coach. In particular, they studied a series of transfers to his accounts. Some of them were labeled as “casino winnings.”

The coach himself said back then that he was not involved in illegal money trafficking or laundering. At the same time, he did not deny that he plays in a casino.

“What an example is set by a coach who can lose 400 thousand euros in a casino. Everything is legal, everything is normal. But how then can he talk about gambling addiction with his children, looking them in the eyes? Of course, we don't blame him for anything. He doesn’t bet on football at all...” the Crown’s article says.